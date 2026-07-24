SASSA Gold Card Holders Urged to Switch Before August Deadline

Postbank is urging social grant beneficiaries who still use SASSA Gold Cards to replace them with Postbank Black Cards before 31 August 2026, warning that the older cards will stop working once the migration process is completed. Beneficiaries who miss the deadline could experience problems accessing their grant payments. Postbank has encouraged people to act early rather than waiting for their usual payment date or the final weeks of August.

August queues are expected to grow

Postbank Chief Commercial Officer Thamsanqa Cele said queues at several replacement sites are already increasing. Demand is expected to rise sharply during August, which is the final month available for beneficiaries to make the change. People who delay replacing their cards may face long waiting times as more beneficiaries visit service points close to the deadline. Postbank says it has deployed resources to support the migration, though it needs beneficiaries to use the remaining time to complete the process.

Replacement is free at selected retailers

Postbank Black Cards can be collected free of charge at selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores across South Africa.

Replacement sites operate from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm. Beneficiaries must bring a valid South African identity document or temporary ID when collecting their new card.

A nearby replacement point can be found by dialling 120355# from a mobile phone.

Visit Postbank rather than SASSA offices

Postbank has asked beneficiaries not to visit SASSA offices for questions about the Gold Card or Black Card transition. Payment-related enquiries should instead be directed to a Postbank service point or its call centre. Customer service teams can assist with missed grant payments, PIN queries, lost or stolen cards, replacement cards and declined transactions. Beneficiaries who need support can call Postbank on 0800 5354 55. Replacing the card ahead of the deadline can help protect uninterrupted access to social grant payments.