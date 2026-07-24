Egg Recall Sparks Concerns Over Salmonella Contamination

The U.S. FDA announced on Wednesday a major recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs, produced by Midwest Poultry Services in Texas, due to potential Salmonella contamination risks.

The affected white and brown cage-free eggs have been sold at various Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, as well as at Brookshire Grocery stores in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi. While Kroger has yet to comment, Brookshire confirmed that they promptly began removing the affected eggs from their inventories upon notification.

Midwest Poultry Services has temporarily stopped distributing eggs from its Texas operations and is directing eggs to a processing facility for pasteurization. They are currently investigating the source of the potential contamination, as Salmonella enteritidis can cause symptoms like cramps, diarrhea, and fever soon after consumption.