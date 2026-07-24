Egg Recall Sparks Concerns Over Salmonella Contamination

Midwest Poultry Services recalls 1.6 million dozen eggs in Texas due to potential Salmonella contamination. The recall affects Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores across multiple states. No illnesses have been reported. Midwest Poultry has halted the distribution from Texas farms and initiated an investigation to identify contamination sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:01 IST
Egg Recall Sparks Concerns Over Salmonella Contamination
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The U.S. FDA announced on Wednesday a major recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs, produced by Midwest Poultry Services in Texas, due to potential Salmonella contamination risks.

The affected white and brown cage-free eggs have been sold at various Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, as well as at Brookshire Grocery stores in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi. While Kroger has yet to comment, Brookshire confirmed that they promptly began removing the affected eggs from their inventories upon notification.

Midwest Poultry Services has temporarily stopped distributing eggs from its Texas operations and is directing eggs to a processing facility for pasteurization. They are currently investigating the source of the potential contamination, as Salmonella enteritidis can cause symptoms like cramps, diarrhea, and fever soon after consumption.

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