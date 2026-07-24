EU Sanctions Cast Light on Iranian Judiciary and Cyber Suppression

The European Union took a decisive stance on Friday, sanctioning five Iranian judges accused of human rights violations. The move also targets Nima Salehi, the founder of a cyber group linked with regime-led information suppression.

The EU Council announced that Nima Salehi, pivotal in the Ashiyane cyber group, which maintains close ties with the EU-listed Cyber Police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was sanctioned. However, the statement left the names of the sanctioned judges undisclosed.

As Iran tightens its internal repression, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, declared on social media that responsible parties would continue to face accountability. To date, the EU has sanctioned 269 individuals and 53 entities.