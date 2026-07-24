EU Sanctions Cast Light on Iranian Judiciary and Cyber Suppression

The European Union has announced sanctions against five Iranian judges for alleged human rights violations. Additionally, Nima Salehi, founder of the Ashiyane cyber group linked to suppressing information, has been sanctioned. The EU has so far sanctioned 269 individuals and 53 entities as part of its ongoing crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:57 IST
EU Sanctions Cast Light on Iranian Judiciary and Cyber Suppression
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The European Union took a decisive stance on Friday, sanctioning five Iranian judges accused of human rights violations. The move also targets Nima Salehi, the founder of a cyber group linked with regime-led information suppression.

The EU Council announced that Nima Salehi, pivotal in the Ashiyane cyber group, which maintains close ties with the EU-listed Cyber Police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was sanctioned. However, the statement left the names of the sanctioned judges undisclosed.

As Iran tightens its internal repression, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, declared on social media that responsible parties would continue to face accountability. To date, the EU has sanctioned 269 individuals and 53 entities.

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