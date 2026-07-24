UK Navigates New US Import Tariffs with Caution

The United Kingdom signaled that fresh U.S. tariffs would not immediately harm its businesses, despite analysts suggesting some sectors could lose their edge over the European Union.

The new tariffs target products from 60 countries allegedly linked to forced labor. While maintaining a 10% tariff rate, UK-specific deals for steel and pharmaceuticals remain unaffected.

A shipment of Scotch whisky will head to the U.S. tariff-free, celebrated in a bilateral agreement made during King Charles' recent Washington visit. Analysts warn potential threats to UK business competitiveness, as the new regime introduces disparities with prior EU agreements.