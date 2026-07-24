Berlin Reaffirms Commitment to EU-U.S. Tariff Agreement Amid New U.S. Tariffs

The German government reaffirms its commitment to the EU-U.S. tariff agreement, despite new global tariffs imposed by the U.S. Berlin is coordinating closely with the European Commission and European partners. Businesses require certainty in planning, emphasized a government spokesperson, underlining the importance of adherence to agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:55 IST
Berlin Reaffirms Commitment to EU-U.S. Tariff Agreement Amid New U.S. Tariffs
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The German government, expressing alignment with the European Commission, has reiterated its commitment to the EU-U.S. tariff agreement despite the imposition of new global tariffs by the United States.

A government spokesperson emphasized on Friday that Berlin is maintaining close coordination with the European Commission and its European partners to uphold the provisions of the agreement.

The spokesperson also highlighted the vital necessity of certainty for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, stressing the importance of adhering to international agreements for business planning.

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