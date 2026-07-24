Germany's Top Court Upholds Individual Consideration for Afghan Resettlement

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled against the government's decision to cancel resettlement promises made to Afghans without individual assessments. A complaint by an Afghan family highlighted the issue, leading the court to demand fair consideration of circumstances. This ruling challenges the government's discretionary admission powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:47 IST
Germany's Top Court Upholds Individual Consideration for Afghan Resettlement
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Germany's Constitutional Court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, asserting that the government cannot arbitrarily cancel promised resettlement places for Afghan individuals without evaluating each case on its merits.

The case was brought by an Afghan mother and her two sons, who were previously selected for admission under a human rights initiative by the former government. The new government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, had ended the program without individual case reviews, which the court found violative of constitutional principles.

While the government retains discretion over admissions, any reversal of commitments must consider personal circumstances. This has implications for ongoing legal challenges and highlights tensions around Germany's immigration policies amidst political opposition.

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