Court Battle Heats Up Over Obesity Drug Ads

Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary U.S. court injunction to halt Eli Lilly's advertisements for obesity and diabetes drugs, arguing they mislead consumers. Lilly denies the allegations, standing by its ads. The lawsuit highlights the fierce competition in the burgeoning obesity drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:46 IST
Court Battle Heats Up Over Obesity Drug Ads
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Novo Nordisk announced on Friday its pursuit of a preliminary U.S. court injunction to halt advertisements by Eli Lilly for obesity and diabetes medications. The Danish pharmaceutical company argued that the ads mislead consumers regarding the comparative efficacy of the firms' products.

On its part, Eli Lilly has denied any misconduct and pledged to vigorously defend its marketing strategies. The legal skirmish emerges as both companies vie for top positions in a U.S. obesity drug market forecasted to exceed $100 billion by the decade's end.

Novo's lawsuit claims that Lilly's advertisements rely on outdated research, presenting an inaccurate narrative of drug effectiveness. Novo is seeking a swift court order for a transparent representation of available treatments, accusing Lilly of contravening advertising and competition laws.

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