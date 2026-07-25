Tanker Tensions: Missile Attack in Strait of Hormuz

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members was attacked in Iranian waters. All crew are safe, and the Indian embassy in Tehran is coordinating with authorities. The incident near the Strait of Hormuz highlights rising tensions following a failed truce between the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:52 IST
Tanker Tensions: Missile Attack in Strait of Hormuz
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A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members came under missile attack while navigating Iranian territorial waters on Friday, according to the Indian embassy in Tehran.

All crew members are reported safe, with the embassy maintaining communication with local authorities, it stated in a message posted on the social media platform X.

The vessel Disha was targeted near the strategic Strait of Hormuz as it headed towards the Persian Gulf. This vital corridor, critical for global energy shipments, has seen intensified disruptions, especially after tensions between the U.S. and Iran reignited following a broken truce in July, sparking renewed conflict in the region.

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