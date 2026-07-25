Strikes Hit Yemen's Hodeidah Port Amid Uncertainty
Several strikes targeted Yemen's Hodeidah port on Friday, according to eyewitnesses. Reports indicated no immediate casualties or damage. The strikes stirred unease among residents, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region. Precise details remain scarce, with authorities yet to provide further information about the incident and its implications.
- Country:
- Yemen
On Friday, Yemen's Hodeidah port was the focus of several strikes, eyewitnesses residing in the city reported.
Despite the intensity of the strikes, there were no immediate reports indicating casualties or significant damage.
The incident has sparked concerns among local residents, with more specific details yet to emerge from authorities.