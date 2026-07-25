Tech Investor Jitters: AI Spending Sparks Market Concerns
The Nasdaq fell on investor concerns over AI spending, impacting chip stocks and overshadowing forthcoming earnings from tech giants. Falling oil prices lent some support to Wall Street amid Middle East tensions. The S&P 500 ended nearly flat, with real estate emerging as a top performer during the session.
- Country:
- United States
The tech-laden Nasdaq dropped on Friday as investors offloaded chip stocks, distressed over impending AI expenditures, overshadowing expected earnings from major tech firms. Simultaneously, declining oil prices offered Wall Street support amid persistent unrest in the Middle East.
The S&P 500 closed nearly even, its downturn driven mainly by chip stocks within the S&P 500 technology index. Investor enthusiasm dampened following Alphabet's capital expenditure increase announcement, even amidst cash shortages.
Intel's positive profit forecast failed to buoy its shares, with overall weariness apparent regarding large AI-related outlays. Meanwhile, declining crude futures contributed to market stabilization, despite geopolitical tensions abruptly inflating oil prices.
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