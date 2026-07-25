Tech Investor Jitters: AI Spending Sparks Market Concerns

The Nasdaq fell on investor concerns over AI spending, impacting chip stocks and overshadowing forthcoming earnings from tech giants. Falling oil prices lent some support to Wall Street amid Middle East tensions. The S&P 500 ended nearly flat, with real estate emerging as a top performer during the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:31 IST
Tech Investor Jitters: AI Spending Sparks Market Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The tech-laden Nasdaq dropped on Friday as investors offloaded chip stocks, distressed over impending AI expenditures, overshadowing expected earnings from major tech firms. Simultaneously, declining oil prices offered Wall Street support amid persistent unrest in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 closed nearly even, its downturn driven mainly by chip stocks within the S&P 500 technology index. Investor enthusiasm dampened following Alphabet's capital expenditure increase announcement, even amidst cash shortages.

Intel's positive profit forecast failed to buoy its shares, with overall weariness apparent regarding large AI-related outlays. Meanwhile, declining crude futures contributed to market stabilization, despite geopolitical tensions abruptly inflating oil prices.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026