Lettuce Link: U.S. Expands Investigation into Multistate Cyclospora Outbreak

The U.S. FDA and CDC are expanding their investigation into a cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce imported from central Mexico. This outbreak now includes nine states, affecting nearly 2,000 individuals with connections to Taco Bell, according to official reports released Friday.

The FDA reported at least 98 hospitalizations but no deaths linked to the infection. The outbreak impacts states such as Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Oklahoma health officials are collaborating with the FDA to identify any additional cases.

Taylor Farms has recalled the iceberg lettuce from central Mexico and temporarily closed the implicated processing facility. The FDA advises the public to avoid all products included in the recall as the investigation continues. Health officials in other states, including New Hampshire and Oregon, are also exploring potential links to the outbreak.