U.S. Airlines to Retrofit Planes to Combat 5G Interference

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a requirement for major U.S. airlines to retrofit airplanes by 2030 to mitigate potential wireless interference from newly auctioned 5G spectrum.

The retrofitting mandate includes upgrading all altimeters to meet next-generation performance requirements, as 5G signals could disrupt readings.

Eligible airlines may receive up to $2.2 billion in rebates to help defray the costs associated with this critical compliance initiative.