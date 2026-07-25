U.S. Airlines to Retrofit Planes to Combat 5G Interference

Major U.S. airlines must retrofit planes by the end of 2030 to prevent interference from new wireless spectrum auctions. The FAA mandates next-generation altimeters to ensure accurate readings in light of 5G signals. Airlines may receive up to $2.2 billion in rebates to cover costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 02:48 IST
U.S. Airlines to Retrofit Planes to Combat 5G Interference
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  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a requirement for major U.S. airlines to retrofit airplanes by 2030 to mitigate potential wireless interference from newly auctioned 5G spectrum.

The retrofitting mandate includes upgrading all altimeters to meet next-generation performance requirements, as 5G signals could disrupt readings.

Eligible airlines may receive up to $2.2 billion in rebates to help defray the costs associated with this critical compliance initiative.

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