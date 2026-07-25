Trump's Culture Clash: Executive Order Sparks Smithsonian Controversy

President Donald Trump on Friday issued an executive order directing federal officials to place signs outside the Smithsonian's flagship National Museum of American History. This action is aimed at addressing his administration's complaints about what they allege is the museum's critical portrayal of the United States.

The directive follows a White House Domestic Policy Council report that accuses the Smithsonian of presenting 'thinly veiled anti-Americanism' and 'extreme political activism.' Trump's order indicates that temporary signs will be installed on sidewalks managed by the National Park Service to correct what the administration describes as inaccurate information.

Director of the National Museum of American History Anthea Hartig and Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch have decried the White House report as an unfair representation of their work. Meanwhile, civil rights advocates argue that this move reverses decades of progress and undermines critical aspects of U.S. history.