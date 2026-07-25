Trump's Culture Clash: Executive Order Sparks Smithsonian Controversy

President Donald Trump has ordered federal officials to put up signs at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, reflecting criticism of its portrayal of the U.S. The executive order follows claims of 'anti-Americanism' and aims to amend alleged inaccuracies, but has drawn backlash from historians and civil rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 03:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 03:27 IST
Trump's Culture Clash: Executive Order Sparks Smithsonian Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Friday issued an executive order directing federal officials to place signs outside the Smithsonian's flagship National Museum of American History. This action is aimed at addressing his administration's complaints about what they allege is the museum's critical portrayal of the United States.

The directive follows a White House Domestic Policy Council report that accuses the Smithsonian of presenting 'thinly veiled anti-Americanism' and 'extreme political activism.' Trump's order indicates that temporary signs will be installed on sidewalks managed by the National Park Service to correct what the administration describes as inaccurate information.

Director of the National Museum of American History Anthea Hartig and Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch have decried the White House report as an unfair representation of their work. Meanwhile, civil rights advocates argue that this move reverses decades of progress and undermines critical aspects of U.S. history.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026