Sky-High Overhaul: U.S. Airlines to Retrofit for 5G Safety by 2030
Major U.S. airlines are mandated to retrofit planes by 2030 to prevent wireless interference due to upcoming 5G auctions. The FAA requires altimeters meeting next-gen standards to ensure flight safety, with a potential $2.2 billion in rebates offered. Retrofitting costs may reach up to $7.1 billion.
- Country:
- United States
Major U.S. airlines received a directive to retrofit their aircraft by the end of 2030, a move aimed at addressing potential wireless interference from new 5G spectrum auctions.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that airlines could benefit from up to $2.2 billion in government rebates to cover these expenses.
The upgrade comes after concerns about 5G signals causing inaccurate altimeter readings, crucial for safe landings.