South Carolina Triumphs in Dem Primary Showdown: A Racially Charged Decision

South Carolina is set to remain the first state in the Democratic presidential primary process after a party committee vote. This decision, involving racial dynamics, saw Black and Latino leaders from South Carolina and Nevada competing for influence. It highlights the importance of Black voters to the Democratic Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 03:32 IST
South Carolina Triumphs in Dem Primary Showdown: A Racially Charged Decision
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In a significant and racially charged decision, South Carolina has secured its position as the first state in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary process, in a vote that saw contention between Black and Latino state leaders.

The Democratic National Committee's Rules & Bylaws Committee voted in favor of South Carolina, backed by its strong Black voter base, over Nevada, which had advocated for a top position due to its notable Latino electorate. The decision is expected to be officially confirmed in an upcoming full party meeting.

This decision carries weight, as the initial primary state often influences candidate selection and media focus. The South Carolina Democratic Party emphasized the significance of commencing the nominating process in the African-American-rich South.

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