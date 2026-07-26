Power Outage Causes Water Supply Disruption at Gatwick Airport
A power outage at a local treatment facility disrupted water supplies at Gatwick Airport, affecting operations, including restrooms and dining areas. Efforts are underway to restore service, with bottled water provided as an interim measure. SES Water is working to resolve the low water pressure and supply issues.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Water supplies at London's Gatwick Airport were disrupted due to a power outage at a local treatment plant, according to an airport statement.
This disruption affected restrooms and dining services, with both terminals experiencing water supply issues. To mitigate the impact, bottled water was distributed.
Water utility SES Water cited a power failure at Bough Beech Treatment Works as the cause and is collaborating with the airport to restore normalcy.