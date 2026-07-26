Power Outage Causes Water Supply Disruption at Gatwick Airport

A power outage at a local treatment facility disrupted water supplies at Gatwick Airport, affecting operations, including restrooms and dining areas. Efforts are underway to restore service, with bottled water provided as an interim measure. SES Water is working to resolve the low water pressure and supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:20 IST
Power Outage Causes Water Supply Disruption at Gatwick Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Water supplies at London's Gatwick Airport were disrupted due to a power outage at a local treatment plant, according to an airport statement.

This disruption affected restrooms and dining services, with both terminals experiencing water supply issues. To mitigate the impact, bottled water was distributed.

Water utility SES Water cited a power failure at Bough Beech Treatment Works as the cause and is collaborating with the airport to restore normalcy.

TRENDING

1
US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

United States
2
South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

South Korea
3
Starship's Triumph: SpaceX's Leap Toward Routine Space Travel

Starship's Triumph: SpaceX's Leap Toward Routine Space Travel

United States
4
USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond GDP: World Bank Says Armenia Must Turn Economic Growth into Broad-Based Prosperity

World Bank Study Reveals Why Forced Displacement Harms Children Beyond Poverty Alone

Protected Areas Power South Africa's Economy with R303 Billion Income, Study Reveals

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026