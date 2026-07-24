Drone Incident Halts Flights at Erbil Airport
A drone crash near Erbil International Airport led to a temporary suspension of flights. Although no casualties were reported, a fire at the crash site was being managed. The incident was confirmed by two security sources.
- Country:
- Iraq
A drone crash near Erbil International Airport on Friday prompted the temporary suspension of flights. This incident was confirmed by two security sources.
No casualties have been reported so far following the crash. However, efforts are underway to control a fire that broke out at the site.
As authorities manage the situation, flights have been put on hold temporarily to ensure safety, with ongoing assessments of the area where the drone crashed.