Overnight Drone Attacks Shake Southern Russia: Rostov-on-Don Hit Hard

Ukrainian drones killed five people, including a child, in Rostov-on-Don in an attack. Governor Yuri Slyusar reported damage to buildings and efforts to down Ukrainian drones. Eight people were injured in Rostov, with damage extending to the industrial port city of Taganrog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 15:53 IST
Overnight Drone Attacks Shake Southern Russia: Rostov-on-Don Hit Hard
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  • Russia

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drones killed five people, including a child, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The overnight attack also resulted in damage to apartment blocks and other structures, Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed, adding that air defenses managed to intercept about 50 drones targeting the area.

Regional authorities reported eight injuries in Rostov, with one person critically wounded. In Taganrog, an important industrial hub, facilities were also damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned targeting Russia's export terminal in Rostov and oil facilities elsewhere in overnight strikes.

This incident marks an alarming increase in military activity around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, where both nations have been attacking various sea vessels, escalating tensions in a critical maritime area.

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