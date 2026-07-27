Overnight Drone Attacks Shake Southern Russia: Rostov-on-Don Hit Hard

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drones killed five people, including a child, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The overnight attack also resulted in damage to apartment blocks and other structures, Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed, adding that air defenses managed to intercept about 50 drones targeting the area.

Regional authorities reported eight injuries in Rostov, with one person critically wounded. In Taganrog, an important industrial hub, facilities were also damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned targeting Russia's export terminal in Rostov and oil facilities elsewhere in overnight strikes.

This incident marks an alarming increase in military activity around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, where both nations have been attacking various sea vessels, escalating tensions in a critical maritime area.