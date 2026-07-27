Stocks Climb as US-Iran Tensions Ease and Oil Prices Fall
Wall Street's main stock index futures rose after a pause in US-Iran hostilities, reducing oil prices. Stocks linked to energy prices increased, while energy firms suffered. Despite tensions in the Middle East, oil trade through critical waterways was low. The market awaits the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main stock index futures experienced an upswing on Monday, as the United States and Iran announced a pause in their hostilities over the weekend, resulting in a significant drop in oil prices.
In premarket trading, stocks sensitive to energy prices saw notable gains. United Airlines and American Airlines rose by 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively, while cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Carnival increased by 2% and 3.1%. However, an 8.8% decline in Brent Crude prices, now at $88.30 a barrel, weighed heavily on energy companies like Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil, whose shares fell by 3.6% and 3%, respectively.
Last week's market concluded on a tense note due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, with investors concerned about potential price pressures ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision scheduled for Wednesday. Although a cessation of attacks has been announced, shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz remains limited. Furthermore, assaults by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi oil facilities along the Red Sea continue to unsettle traders.
ALSO READ
-
Stocks Rise as U.S. and Iran Halt Hostilities, Tech Giants Await Earnings
-
Global Markets Struggle Amid Tariffs and Military Tensions
-
Tech Investor Jitters: AI Spending Sparks Market Concerns
-
Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Earnings, Tariffs & Geopolitical Tensions
-
Wall Street Recovers Amid Mixed Market Signals