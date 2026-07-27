Stocks Climb as US-Iran Tensions Ease and Oil Prices Fall

Wall Street's main stock index futures experienced an upswing on Monday, as the United States and Iran announced a pause in their hostilities over the weekend, resulting in a significant drop in oil prices.

In premarket trading, stocks sensitive to energy prices saw notable gains. United Airlines and American Airlines rose by 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively, while cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Carnival increased by 2% and 3.1%. However, an 8.8% decline in Brent Crude prices, now at $88.30 a barrel, weighed heavily on energy companies like Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil, whose shares fell by 3.6% and 3%, respectively.

Last week's market concluded on a tense note due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, with investors concerned about potential price pressures ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision scheduled for Wednesday. Although a cessation of attacks has been announced, shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz remains limited. Furthermore, assaults by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi oil facilities along the Red Sea continue to unsettle traders.