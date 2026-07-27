FTSE 100 Gains Amidst Easing U.S.-Iran Tensions
The FTSE 100 increased by 0.4% as easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend led to reduced oil prices and a global boost in risk sentiment. Despite gains, the rise in the index was limited by a decline in energy stocks.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 witnessed an uptick on Monday after a weekend pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran, which resulted in lower oil prices and invigorated global risk sentiment.
By 0922 GMT, the prominent blue-chip FTSE 100 had climbed by 0.4% to reach 10,781 points.
Simultaneously, the midcap FTSE 250 saw an increase of 0.6%. However, overall gains were curtailed by a decrease in energy stock values.