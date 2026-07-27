FTSE 100 Gains Amidst Easing U.S.-Iran Tensions

The FTSE 100 increased by 0.4% as easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend led to reduced oil prices and a global boost in risk sentiment. Despite gains, the rise in the index was limited by a decline in energy stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 15:13 IST
FTSE 100 Gains Amidst Easing U.S.-Iran Tensions
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London's FTSE 100 witnessed an uptick on Monday after a weekend pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran, which resulted in lower oil prices and invigorated global risk sentiment.

By 0922 GMT, the prominent blue-chip FTSE 100 had climbed by 0.4% to reach 10,781 points.

Simultaneously, the midcap FTSE 250 saw an increase of 0.6%. However, overall gains were curtailed by a decrease in energy stock values.

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