Strait Control: U.S. Bombing Halt Leaves Tehran in Command

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran's control despite a halted U.S. bombing campaign intended to diminish Tehran's influence over the vital waterway. President Trump's decision to suspend the attacks followed his military advisors' concerns that the offensive had reached its limits without achieving the desired impact.

Amidst rising tensions, Iran has resisted resuming peace talks with the U.S., standing firm in its command of the critical passage for energy markets. Global oil prices fell as hopes rose that disrupted supplies could soon resume normal flow, with Brent crude prices dropping significantly after the bombing pause.

Efforts to reach a diplomatic solution remain complicated, with Washington and Tehran disputing the control terms over the strait. The recent involvement of Oman, alongside communications from Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, adds to the complexity of the situation. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to discuss the crisis with Trump in Washington.