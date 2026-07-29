Ports, Ships and Fuels: The $460 Billion Plan to Secure Asia-Pacific Trade

East Asia and the Pacific's ports and shipping networks move more than cargo. They sustain industrial production, connect island communities, support millions of jobs and underpin a vast share of the region's trade-driven economy. However, maintaining that role will require far more than expanding terminals or adding vessels.

The World Bank's report, Ports, Ships, and Fuels: Maritime Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability in East Asia and the Pacific, estimates that the region will need more than $460 billion in maritime investment between 2025 and 2040. Around $280 billion would be required to renew shipping fleets, while $180 billion would be needed to expand and modernize ports.

The scale of the investment reflects a deeper transition. Maritime competitiveness is increasingly determined by whether ports, vessels, fuel infrastructure, digital systems and skilled workers can evolve together. Failure in any one of these areas could raise costs and weaken reliability across supply chains that support economies well beyond the waterfront.

The economic value of every ton extends far beyond the port

Maritime trade across East Asia and the Pacific exceeded 6 billion tons in 2025, supporting up to $3.7 trillion in regional economic activity, according to the World Bank. The sector directly employs as many as 9 million people and supports up to 18 million livelihoods across shipping, ports and related services.

Its wider economic influence is even more significant. Every ton of cargo transported through the region's ports and shipping networks generates approximately $155 in direct economic output. Once the effects on manufacturing, trade and household incomes are included, the value rises to between $310 and $620 per ton.

These estimates show why maritime performance cannot be treated as a narrow transport issue. Port delays can interrupt factory production. Unreliable shipping services can increase inventory and logistics costs. Safety failures can disrupt operations, damage infrastructure and place workers at risk. Inefficient connections can also make goods more expensive for households and businesses located far from major commercial centres.

The dependence is particularly pronounced for remote coastal and island communities, where maritime links often provide essential access to markets, supplies and economic opportunities. Modernization could improve those connections, but only if investment reaches routes and facilities that may not offer the strongest immediate commercial returns.

Bigger ports alone cannot secure the next era of trade

The report argues that ports, ships and fuels must be treated as one connected system. Building new port capacity will achieve little if vessels remain inefficient, unsafe or unable to use emerging fuel technologies. Likewise, purchasing ships designed for alternative fuels will not produce meaningful change unless ports have compatible storage, handling and refuelling infrastructure.

Efficiency, safety and sustainability are therefore not separate objectives; they reinforce, or constrain, one another. More efficient cargo handling can reduce delays and operating costs, but new digital systems must be reliable and supported by trained workers. Fleet renewal can improve safety and performance, but the choice of vessels may depend on fuel availability and future regulatory standards. Alternative fuels may reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, but they will require new infrastructure and substantial capital before they can be deployed at scale.

This interconnectedness raises the risk of fragmented investment. Governments, port authorities and shipping companies may make decisions on different timelines and under different regulatory frameworks. A port could invest in infrastructure that few vessels are equipped to use, while shipowners could order vessels for which reliable fuel supply remains limited.

Clear and predictable policies will therefore be as important as financing. Investors must have confidence that technical requirements, fuel standards and infrastructure plans will remain sufficiently stable over the long life of maritime assets. Without that coordination, the region could spend heavily while still creating operational bottlenecks or incompatible systems.

The financing challenge hides difficult choices over risk

Mobilizing more than $460 billion will require extensive cooperation between governments and private investors. However, the key question is not simply where the money will come from. It is how financial and technological risks will be divided.

Shipping companies must decide when to replace vessels and which technologies to adopt. Port operators must determine whether demand will justify new terminals, digital platforms or fuel infrastructure. Governments must decide when public finance is necessary and which projects deserve priority.

These decisions are complicated by uncertainty. Maritime assets are designed to operate for decades, while fuel technologies, automation systems and regulatory expectations continue to evolve. Investing too slowly could leave ports and fleets uncompetitive. Investing too early in the wrong technology could create expensive assets that are underused or require further modification.

Public-private partnerships may help distribute costs, but they cannot eliminate these uncertainties. Governments will need to establish transparent project pipelines, credible standards and investment rules that give the private sector greater confidence without transferring disproportionate risks to taxpayers.

The allocation of capital also deserves scrutiny. Large ports and established shipping operators may be best positioned to attract investment because they handle higher cargo volumes and offer more predictable returns. Smaller ports, domestic carriers and services connecting remote communities may struggle to compete for the same funding.

If investment follows commercial returns alone, modernization could reinforce existing gaps within the region. Addressing that risk may require governments to distinguish between projects designed primarily for profitability and those needed to preserve connectivity, economic inclusion and essential services.

Ships can be upgraded faster than the workforce behind them

The maritime transition will ultimately depend on people as much as infrastructure. Automation, digitalization and alternative fuels are changing the skills required aboard ships, inside ports and across marine services. Workers will need the technical knowledge to operate new equipment, manage digital systems and handle unfamiliar fuels safely. Training programmes will have to keep pace with investment, while regulators and educational institutions may need to update certification and professional standards.

The transition could create new technical and specialized roles, but it may also reshape existing occupations. Automation may reduce the need for some manual functions while increasing demand for maintenance, data management, cybersecurity and systems oversight. The outcome will depend on how quickly workers can gain the skills required for changing roles.

Safety and well-being will also influence whether the sector can attract and retain its next generation of employees. Maritime careers must remain appealing at a time when workers have growing expectations around workplace conditions, professional development and long-term security. Expanding infrastructure without improving career pathways could leave the sector with modern assets but insufficient human capacity to operate them effectively.

The World Bank's investment roadmap extends toward 2050, but the crucial decisions will be made much sooner. Governments and industry must determine which ports to modernize, how quickly to renew fleets, what fuel infrastructure to support and how to finance projects without widening regional inequalities.

The region's maritime sector already demonstrates immense economic weight. Its future strength, however, will be measured not simply by how much cargo it can move, but by whether it can move that cargo reliably, safely and sustainably while supporting the workers and communities that depend on it.