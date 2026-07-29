Jayden Seales Shines with Five-Wicket Haul in West Indies' Victory Over Pakistan

In a stunning display of pace bowling, Jayden Seales led West Indies to a comprehensive 90-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test in Tarouba on Tuesday. Seales claimed five wickets for just 20 runs, anchoring a superb bowling performance that dismissed Pakistan for 120 in little more than 40 overs.

Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, offered stout resistance with an unbeaten 58, briefly partnering with No. 11 Mohammad Abbas. Yet, the tourists' collapse to 71-9 left their efforts insufficient against a dominant West Indies side. Roston Chase, West Indies captain, expressed pride in the team's collective performance, dedicating the win to the late Garry Sobers.

Pakistan's lack of partnerships proved detrimental, a shortcoming highlighted by Azam post-match. As the series moves to Port of Spain for the final Test, both sides look to leverage their learnings for the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, the cricketing world pays homage to Sobers, whose contributions to the sport remain unparalleled.