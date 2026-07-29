Drone Attack Ignites Industrial Blazes in Ryazan
A drone attack in Ryazan, Russia led to fires at several industrial facilities. Six people required medical assistance. Meanwhile, a separate incident saw missile debris kill one and injure another in Taganrog. In Ukraine, a Russian drone strike in Kherson resulted in one death and three injuries.
- Country:
- Russia
An incident in Ryazan, central Russia, saw industrial facilities engulfed in flames following a drone strike, according to regional governor Pavel Malkov via Telegram. The attack left six people in need of medical assistance.
Governor Yuri Slyusar reported a separate tragedy in Taganrog where missile debris inflicted casualties, killing a woman and injuring a man. Taganrog, positioned along the Sea of Azov, houses numerous industrial sites and a grain terminal.
Further unrest unfolded in Ukraine's Kherson, where a Russian drone attack claimed the life of one individual and injured three others. Reports from authorities on Telegram highlight the ongoing severity of the conflict, independently unverified by Reuters, as both nations deny targeting civilians since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
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