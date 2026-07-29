Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify After Japan's 7.1-Magnitude Quake

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan, killing at least 13 and causing widespread destruction. Search operations are ongoing as rescuers race against time to locate survivors, with concerns over a potential gas explosion. Thousands are displaced amid power outages, and local businesses have suspended operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 09:56 IST
Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify After Japan's 7.1-Magnitude Quake
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  • Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan, leading to at least 13 fatalities and widespread infrastructure damage. Rescuers are engaged in an urgent search for survivors amid fears of a gas explosion at a damaged shopping mall near Kumamoto.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged all available resources to expedite the rescue operations, while around 4,500 soldiers were deployed to assist recovery efforts in the quake-affected areas. Authorities are also investigating the possible causes of a chimney collapse at a local factory.

Amid widespread power outages and infrastructural damages, major corporations have temporarily suspended their operations. Hospitals are overburdened, providing medical services to numerous casualties. Authorities have warned of potential aftershocks and advised evacuation, as Kumamoto's history of seismic activity raises concerns.

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