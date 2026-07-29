Rising Star Cruz Hewitt Shines at Washington Open

Cruz Hewitt, the 17-year-old son of former tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, has made headlines by securing his first ATP Tour-level victory at the Washington Open. His triumph against Marcos Giron is a reflection of his breakout summer, marked notably by a runner-up finish in the Wimbledon boys' final.

Ranked 612 in the world, Hewitt impressed as a qualifier at the ATP 500 tournament, the same venue where his father clinched the title in 2004. "It’s surreal to win here," Cruz remarked, recollecting fond memories of watching his father play at the same venue.

As he became the youngest player to win a match in this tournament since Kei Nishikori in 2007, Cruz credited his father’s advice for his performance. His next challenge might pit him against Stefanos Tsitsipas or family friend and compatriot Alex de Minaur, encounters he eagerly anticipates.