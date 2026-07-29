Rising Star Cruz Hewitt Shines at Washington Open

Cruz Hewitt, son of former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt, made waves by winning his first ATP Tour-level match at age 17 during the Washington Open. The young Australian, ranked 612, became the youngest winner of a match in the event since 2007, carrying on his father's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 10:00 IST
Rising Star Cruz Hewitt Shines at Washington Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cruz Hewitt, the 17-year-old son of former tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, has made headlines by securing his first ATP Tour-level victory at the Washington Open. His triumph against Marcos Giron is a reflection of his breakout summer, marked notably by a runner-up finish in the Wimbledon boys' final.

Ranked 612 in the world, Hewitt impressed as a qualifier at the ATP 500 tournament, the same venue where his father clinched the title in 2004. "It’s surreal to win here," Cruz remarked, recollecting fond memories of watching his father play at the same venue.

As he became the youngest player to win a match in this tournament since Kei Nishikori in 2007, Cruz credited his father’s advice for his performance. His next challenge might pit him against Stefanos Tsitsipas or family friend and compatriot Alex de Minaur, encounters he eagerly anticipates.

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