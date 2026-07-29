Paraguay’s Growth Pivot: Infrastructure, Skills and Private Investment

The World Bank Group has approved a new development strategy for Paraguay that will seek to mobilize at least $2 billion while placing private investment, productivity and job creation at the centre of the country's economic agenda.

The Country Partnership Framework will guide the institution's engagement with Paraguay from 2027 to 2034. It combines public financing, private-sector investment, advisory services and guarantees through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

The strategy is built around a key economic question: how can Paraguay convert its existing strengths into higher productivity, better employment and opportunities that extend beyond established sectors and businesses? Its answer links infrastructure and human development with reforms intended to attract private capital. This makes the framework more than a financing package. It is an attempt to connect roads, logistics, energy, education, health services and business finance into a single growth model.

The real test is turning strong fundamentals into shared gains

The framework reflects a shift from preserving economic stability toward using that stability to widen opportunity. Paraguay's challenge, as presented by the World Bank Group, is not simply to generate more economic activity, but to ensure that growth produces better jobs and reaches a broader range of businesses and communities.

Economic growth can coexist with weak productivity, limited access to finance and uneven employment opportunities. A country may attract investment without creating enough high-quality jobs, while infrastructure improvements may benefit established commercial centres more quickly than smaller firms or less-connected areas.

The new strategy seeks to bridge these gaps by aligning with Paraguay's National Development Plan and organizing support around two connected priorities: building the foundations for resilient growth and unlocking productivity through private investment.

The first priority focuses on connectivity, logistics, energy, climate resilience, health and education. The second targets the business environment, access to finance and investment in sectors including agribusiness, forestry, renewable energy and manufacturing. The two areas are designed to reinforce each other. Businesses need reliable infrastructure and skilled workers to expand. Governments need productive companies and investment to generate employment and sustain development. Weakness in either area could limit the impact of the other.

The strategy's success will depend less on the headline value of the financing than on whether its individual projects are coordinated and capable of removing constraints that affect businesses and workers simultaneously.

Infrastructure and skills must move on the same track

Improving connectivity, logistics and energy can reduce barriers that prevent companies from expanding or competing. Better transport links can support the movement of goods, while reliable energy can make production more predictable. Climate-resilient infrastructure may also help protect economic activity and public services from disruption.

However, physical investment alone cannot produce the workforce required by a more productive economy. The framework links infrastructure development with better health and education services aligned with labour-market needs. This connection is one of the strategy's most important features. New manufacturing, renewable-energy, forestry or agribusiness investment may create demand for technical and managerial skills. If education and training systems do not respond, businesses may struggle to recruit locally even as investment increases.

The reverse is also true. Training workers for new industries will have limited value if private investment and job creation do not materialize. The sequencing of infrastructure, education and business development will be critical. This makes implementation more complex. Roads, energy systems, health services, education programmes and private investments are usually planned through different institutions and funding channels. The framework will need to ensure that these initiatives support shared economic goals rather than operating as disconnected programmes.

The emphasis on labour-market alignment also raises a broader question about job quality. Attracting investment is only part of the challenge. The strategy aims to create better jobs, which implies attention to skills, productivity, security and opportunities for advancement, not simply the number of positions generated.

Private investment is the engine, but inclusion is the pressure point

The World Bank Group wants private capital to play a larger role in Paraguay's development, particularly in agribusiness, forestry, renewable energy and manufacturing. The combined participation of the IBRD, IFC and MIGA is intended to connect public-sector reform with investment and risk guarantees.

This approach could help address obstacles that public finance alone cannot overcome. The IFC can support private companies and financial institutions, while MIGA guarantees can reduce certain risks that may discourage investment. IBRD financing and policy support can help improve the infrastructure and institutional conditions on which private activity depends. However, relying more heavily on private capital introduces difficult choices.

Investors will generally favour projects and sectors with clear revenue potential. Large companies may be better positioned than smaller businesses to meet financing requirements, manage regulatory procedures and demonstrate commercial viability. The most profitable investments may not always be those that produce the widest social or geographic benefits.

The framework attempts to address this tension by prioritizing access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, including women-led businesses. These firms can be important sources of employment, but they frequently face barriers to credit, business services and market access.

Expanding finance, however, is not the same as ensuring that businesses can use it productively. Loan conditions, repayment capacity, business knowledge and market demand will influence whether new funding leads to sustainable expansion.

The impact will depend on which companies receive support, where they operate and whether financial programmes reach businesses beyond established commercial networks. Without careful design, private-capital mobilization could strengthen already competitive sectors while leaving smaller or less-connected enterprises behind.

The $2 billion headline will matter less than where it lands

The commitment to mobilize at least $2 billion during the framework's first phase provides scale, but the figure covers more than conventional government lending. It may include private investments, guarantees, advisory services and other World Bank Group instruments.

The composition of that support will be crucial. Financing infrastructure will produce different results from guaranteeing private investment or expanding credit for smaller businesses. The balance between these instruments will reveal how the strategy translates its broad priorities into action.

The first projects approved under the framework will therefore deserve close attention. They will show whether resources are concentrated in major infrastructure and large commercial sectors or distributed across human capital, climate resilience and smaller enterprises.

Environmental and social safeguards will also be important in sectors such as agribusiness, forestry, energy and manufacturing. Investment can increase production and employment, but the durability of those gains will depend on how projects manage environmental pressures, climate risks and their effects on surrounding communities.

The strategy builds on more than 75 years of partnership between Paraguay and the World Bank Group. Its ambition is to move beyond isolated development projects by connecting infrastructure, public services, institutional reform and private finance.

The decisive measure will not be the amount of capital announced or mobilized, but whether businesses become more productive, workers gain access to better employment, smaller enterprises can secure finance and public investment improves the conditions needed for durable growth.