New Zealand Accepts COVID Inquiry Findings and Sets Reform Agenda

The New Zealand Government has released its official response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19, outlining a series of reforms designed to improve transparency, strengthen emergency decision-making and ensure future support reaches those most in need.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the response reflects lessons learned from the pandemic and seeks to rebuild public confidence in how major decisions are made during national emergencies.

Most inquiry recommendations adopted

The Royal Commission spent four years examining New Zealand's COVID-19 response, receiving evidence from more than 44,000 people before making 63 recommendations involving 23 government agencies.

The Government has accepted 21 recommendations in full, 36 in principle, and partially accepted the remaining six, meaning every recommendation has been accepted in some form.

Brown said the inquiry found that some pandemic restrictions remained in place longer than public health advice supported, including Auckland's extended separation from the rest of the country. The report also concluded that the wider social and economic impacts on businesses, employment and everyday life did not receive enough consideration alongside health objectives.

New rules for future emergency responses

The Government has announced three major changes to guide responses during future national emergencies.

Financial support during future crises will be timely, temporary and targeted, ensuring assistance reaches affected people quickly while ending as conditions improve rather than continuing longer than necessary.

The Government has also agreed that, during any future pandemic, the key advice supporting major decisions that affect individual rights must be made public within five working days. In addition, all advice from the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CV TAG) has now been proactively released to improve transparency.

Rather than introducing standalone pandemic legislation, the Government will carry out a broader review of the Health Act to ensure future emergency responses balance public health needs with economic impacts and individual rights.

Review highlights spending and decision-making concerns

The Commission found that more than half of the NZ$60 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, spread across more than 800 programmes, was not directly related to managing the pandemic. Brown said this contributed to higher public debt and ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Since receiving the inquiry's report in April, the Ministry of Health has also advised that one finding was inaccurate. The Commission stated that Ministers had not received complete advice regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates for people aged 12 to 17. The Ministry has since confirmed that additional advice on the issue had, in fact, been provided in early 2022.

Brown said strengthening transparency and accountability will help restore public trust while ensuring New Zealand is better prepared for future national emergencies, whatever form they may take.