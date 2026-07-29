Democratic Divide: Israel as a New Political Flashpoint

For decades, U.S. support for Israel was a bipartisan stand, but recent developments indicate a shift in this political landscape. The Israel-Gaza conflict, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's alignment with U.S. Republicans, is causing a growing rift among Democrats.

Support for Israel is diminishing among Democratic voters, leading to the rise of candidates opposing unconditional military aid. Evidence of this shift was observed when nearly half of the House Democrats supported an amendment to cut military aid, challenging a long-standing policy.

This shift is also impacting key Democratic primaries, such as the Michigan Senate race, where differing stances on Israel are central. Critics argue for redirecting U.S. funds away from military aid, reflecting broader changes in party dynamics and sentiment towards Israel.