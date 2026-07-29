United Nations experts have gathered evidence revealing that Boeing 727 aircraft, linked to a U.S. contractor, were used to transport mercenaries, weapons, and drones for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The U.N. draft report underscores the role of these aircraft in supporting RSF's operations, which have been accused of committing genocide.

The U.N. report, sourced from eyewitness accounts and member state communications, ties these planes to operations at logistics hubs in Sudan, Libya, and Somalia. Despite inquiries, Steven Shaulis, connected to these aircraft through his business network, has not responded to detailed allegations, nor have his companies faced sanctions.

A Reuters investigation corroborated the movement of Boeing 727s, finding their association with RSF hubs. Meanwhile, U.A.E.-based Global Security Services Group is linked to hiring Colombian mercenaries supporting RSF forces, further complicating the regional conflict's dynamics and highlighting enforcement loopholes in arms embargoes.