Mercenaries in the Skies: Boeing 727s and the Secret Support for Sudan's RSF

The United Nations has found evidence linking Boeing 727s, tied to a U.S. military contractor, to the transport of mercenaries, weapons, and drones for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. The planes and their operators remain under scrutiny, with connections to clandestine operations amid the Sudanese conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 10:30 IST
Mercenaries in the Skies: Boeing 727s and the Secret Support for Sudan's RSF
  • Country:
  • Sudan

United Nations experts have gathered evidence revealing that Boeing 727 aircraft, linked to a U.S. contractor, were used to transport mercenaries, weapons, and drones for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The U.N. draft report underscores the role of these aircraft in supporting RSF's operations, which have been accused of committing genocide.

The U.N. report, sourced from eyewitness accounts and member state communications, ties these planes to operations at logistics hubs in Sudan, Libya, and Somalia. Despite inquiries, Steven Shaulis, connected to these aircraft through his business network, has not responded to detailed allegations, nor have his companies faced sanctions.

A Reuters investigation corroborated the movement of Boeing 727s, finding their association with RSF hubs. Meanwhile, U.A.E.-based Global Security Services Group is linked to hiring Colombian mercenaries supporting RSF forces, further complicating the regional conflict's dynamics and highlighting enforcement loopholes in arms embargoes.

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