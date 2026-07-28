Global Snack Surge: Family-Owned Companies Reawaken U.S. Snack Market

Family-owned food companies are reviving interest in U.S. snack firms, diving into acquisitions as public snack companies are seen as undervalued. Recently, Hanover-based Utz announced a nearly $3 billion private acquisition by Germany’s Intersnack Group. This marks Intersnack's inaugural U.S. purchase, trailing Italy’s Ferrero’s strategic acquisitions of WK Kellogg and Power Crunch.

Long-standing investors in snacks are capitalizing on selloffs influenced by weight-loss drugs popularity, shifting consumer preferences, and inflation. “They want newer U.S. market exposure, seeing public market value dislocation as a prime buying opportunity,” commented Lazard's Adam Taetle. Despite shifts, some brands like Campbell's suffered S&P 500 exclusion for dwindling valuations.

Family-owned acquirers offer long-term commitments unlike private equity firms. Meanwhile, companies avoid risky large-scale acquisitions due to potential resistance from competitors like Frito-Lay owner PepsiCo. Notably, McCormick and Intersnack are leading the globalization of established U.S brands, with Intersnack hinting at further acquisitions to enhance its standing in salty snacks.