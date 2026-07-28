Global Snack Surge: Family-Owned Companies Reawaken U.S. Snack Market
Family-owned food companies are rejuvenating the U.S. snack market by acquiring public snack brands perceived as undervalued. These merges, led by European and pioneering family firms, capitalize on investor concerns and aim to globalize brands. Recent transactions emphasize patient, long-term investments over short-term gains.
- Country:
- United States
Family-owned food companies are reviving interest in U.S. snack firms, diving into acquisitions as public snack companies are seen as undervalued. Recently, Hanover-based Utz announced a nearly $3 billion private acquisition by Germany’s Intersnack Group. This marks Intersnack's inaugural U.S. purchase, trailing Italy’s Ferrero’s strategic acquisitions of WK Kellogg and Power Crunch.
Long-standing investors in snacks are capitalizing on selloffs influenced by weight-loss drugs popularity, shifting consumer preferences, and inflation. “They want newer U.S. market exposure, seeing public market value dislocation as a prime buying opportunity,” commented Lazard's Adam Taetle. Despite shifts, some brands like Campbell's suffered S&P 500 exclusion for dwindling valuations.
Family-owned acquirers offer long-term commitments unlike private equity firms. Meanwhile, companies avoid risky large-scale acquisitions due to potential resistance from competitors like Frito-Lay owner PepsiCo. Notably, McCormick and Intersnack are leading the globalization of established U.S brands, with Intersnack hinting at further acquisitions to enhance its standing in salty snacks.