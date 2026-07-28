LVMH's Fashion Recovery: A Mixed Bag of Results for Luxury Giant

French luxury conglomerate LVMH reported a modest sales increase in its fashion and leather goods division for the first time in two years, but results missed expectations. With overall growth driven by watches and jewelry, the sector faces questions over its recovery amid a volatile luxury market environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:27 IST
LVMH's Fashion Recovery: A Mixed Bag of Results for Luxury Giant
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LVMH, the French luxury titan, saw its shares drop 1.3% following second-quarter results that failed to assure investors of a firm recovery in its pivotal fashion and leather goods division. This division posted its first sales increase in two years, albeit below the forecasted growth, leaving the luxury sector's rebound uncertain.

The fashion and leather goods unit, a crucial revenue driver for LVMH, recorded a 1% organic sales rise to 8.90 billion euros in the second quarter, missing analysts' expectations of 1.7%. While the division's performance signals recovery, its modest growth continues to fuel skepticism regarding the luxury market's full recovery.

LVMH's overall organic sales increased by 3% during the quarter, with significant growth in its watches and jewelry segment. However, company shares remain at a near six-year low, attributed to ongoing concerns and external factors impacting demand, like the geopolitical tensions affecting European tourism spending.

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