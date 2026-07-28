Turbulence in Tech: AI Chip Stocks Stir Global Markets
Global markets show volatility as concerns rise over AI chip investments. U.S.-listed tech stocks like Nvidia and Micron see declines amid competition from Chinese firms. Major companies are about to release earnings reports that may clarify their big spending on AI innovations and the future demand for semiconductors.
- Country:
- United States
Global markets are experiencing significant volatility as concerns mount around AI chip investments, mirrored by a decline in Nasdaq futures on Tuesday.
AI chip heavyweights such as Nvidia, Micron, and Applied Materials faced premarket losses, while competition from Chinese firms fuels the turbulence.
Upcoming earnings reports from tech giants like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are expected to illuminate whether immense financial investments in AI will pay off, influencing market stability.
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