Italy Leverages EU SAFE Scheme for Military Funding Amid Energy Budget Tensions

In a strategic financial maneuver, Italy announced its decision to utilize the European Union's SAFE scheme, requesting €14.9 billion by year's end to fund military spending. This marks a pivot from earlier suggestions that the program might be dropped if Brussels didn’t relax energy expenditure budgets.

The SAFE scheme is an EU-backed joint borrowing framework designed to enhance defense capabilites across the bloc. Italy had previously expressed concerns over meeting increased NATO spending commitments without adjustments due to rising energy prices, which have significantly impacted national finances.

With the EU granting exceptions through the national escape clause, Italy can now partially allocate funds for energy costs, as per Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. This provision allows the Italian government to project higher deficits through 2028, addressing both military and energy spending needs.