James Maddison's Optimism Under New Spurs Leadership

Tottenham's James Maddison is keen to thrive under new manager Roberto De Zerbi's attacking strategy. Maddison looks forward to the Premier League season starting against Brentford on August 22, following a preseason win in New Zealand. The midfielder hopes De Zerbi's innovation will lead Spurs to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:23 IST
James Maddison's Optimism Under New Spurs Leadership
James Maddison
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has expressed enthusiasm for working under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is known for his attacking style, as the club gears up for the upcoming Premier League season.

De Zerbi took over managerial responsibilities in March, following the sacking of interim coach Igor Tudor. Maddison praised the Italian's clear goals and passionate approach, highlighting the potential for growth and improved performance if the team adheres to De Zerbi's principles.

The club recently secured a 2-0 victory against Auckland FC in New Zealand during their preseason tour, boosting morale ahead of their season opener against Brentford on August 22. Maddison aims for a successful campaign under the new leadership, looking to better previous seasons' outcomes.

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