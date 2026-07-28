New Zealand to Modernise Seasonal Worker Scheme with Simpler Rules

The New Zealand Government is introducing a series of reforms to modernise the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, making it easier for employers to use while maintaining strong protections for seasonal workers and ensuring New Zealanders remain the first choice for available jobs.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the changes respond to feedback from employers and industry that the scheme, while highly successful, has become increasingly complex over the past two decades.

Since its introduction nearly 20 years ago, the RSE scheme has helped New Zealand's horticulture and viticulture industries meet seasonal labour shortages while creating employment and training opportunities for workers from Pacific nations. The sector has grown significantly during that time, with annual exports increasing from $2.5 billion in 2007 to nearly $9 billion today. Around 17,000 seasonal workers travel to New Zealand each year under the scheme, working for 207 recognised employers.

New accreditation system and greater worker flexibility

The key reform is the introduction of a graduated accreditation system, which will recognise employers with strong compliance records and make it easier for them to participate in the programme.

The Government will also introduce greater flexibility for seasonal workers to move between recognised employers when appropriate, while adding safeguards to ensure workers remain protected throughout their employment. The changes are intended to simplify administration for businesses without weakening the standards that underpin the scheme.

Clearer rules on costs and improved worker support

The reforms will also establish clearer rules on the genuine costs employers can recover from workers, including expenses such as transport, insurance and accommodation. The Government says this will provide greater certainty for both employers and employees by clearly defining which costs can be charged and how they should be managed.

Alongside the regulatory changes, the Government is working with industry representatives and Pacific partners to update accommodation standards and strengthen pastoral care for seasonal workers.

Access to the internet will become part of the prescribed accommodation standards, helping workers stay connected with their families and communities while living in New Zealand. Consultations on further improvements to accommodation standards are currently underway, with decisions expected by the end of September.

Changes to be introduced gradually

The reforms will be rolled out in stages between early 2027 and 2029, giving employers time to prepare for the new requirements while ensuring the scheme continues to meet the needs of both industry and Pacific partner countries.

The Government says the changes are designed to keep the RSE scheme sustainable for the future by supporting seasonal industries, strengthening partnerships with Pacific nations and maintaining fair working conditions for thousands of seasonal workers each year.