Remembering Lindsey Graham: A Complex Legacy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are expected to attend the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington on Tuesday. Known for his advocacy of strong U.S. support for both Israel and Ukraine, Graham's influence is evident even in his death.

Former President Donald Trump, who transformed from an initial critic to one of Graham's staunchest allies, will deliver remarks at the National Cathedral following a Capitol ceremony. Graham, a dedicated South Carolina Republican, unexpectedly passed away due to a heart ailment at the age of 71. A defense advocate, he regularly called for U.S. intervention on the world stage and made it his mission to back sanctions against Russia as part of his final efforts.

Graham's sister, Darline Graham, appointed to fill his Senate term, plans to run for a full term with Trump's endorsement. Despite her strong Republican backing in South Carolina, she faces Democratic challenger, pediatrician Annie Andrews. Graham, a former Air Force lawyer and staunch Trump ally, will be honored with an additional funeral service in South Carolina.