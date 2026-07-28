Caught Between Borders: The Humanitarian Toll of Data Sharing

Aurora's daughter spent six months in a child migrant shelter before mother and child were reunited. Shortly after, they were detained by ICE, spotlighting the increasing policy shifts under Trump's administration. The story reveals how enhanced data sharing between the ORR and ICE has wide-reaching effects on migrant families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:31 IST
Caught Between Borders: The Humanitarian Toll of Data Sharing
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  • Country:
  • United States

Aurora's 6-year-old daughter arrived at the U.S. border alone and subsequently spent more than half a year in a child migrant shelter. While Aurora, already in the U.S., worked tirelessly to reunite with her, the cheerful moment of reunion was short-lived. Days later, both were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and sent to a family detention center in Texas, joining over 12,000 people arrested after tips from the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Historically, the Office of Refugee Resettlement was established to assist refugees fleeing distress, but recent changes have realigned its role, making migrant families susceptible to ICE targeting, a policy shift largely implemented under Trump's administration. New data showcases the extensive sharing of information by ORR, directly affecting the lives and statuses of those like Aurora and her daughter.

The increase in data sharing aimed at apprehending unaccompanied children and their sponsors has drawn criticism from various quarters, including former ORR officials. The repercussions for families trying to reunite are profound, with detentions following what many see as an abuse of a system originally designed to protect. Aurora's battle illustrates the broader struggles these families face. In the meantime, the emotional strain continues, as children like Aurora’s daughter grapple with the trauma of detention and uncertainty.

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