AI Avatar Sparks Debate in Bolsonaro's Campaign amid Election Constraints

The launch of Flavio Bolsonaro's presidential campaign featured a surprising guest—an AI-generated avatar of his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, stirring debates about AI's role in politics, especially as a conduit for prohibited figures.

Critics argue the synthetic media may breach electoral laws given Bolsonaro's house arrest for election interference, prohibiting public communication. The avatar's presence has spotlighted AI's potential to navigate legal restrictions.

Analysis from judicial authorities remains divided. Justice Kassio Nunes Marques remarked that while AI is permissible, its misuse against any individual is not. Legal experts suggest Bolsonaro may evade penalties pending interpretations of AI's impact on electoral integrity.