Afreximbank Raises Record $1.5 Billion in Global Bond Sale

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has successfully raised US$1.5 billion through its largest-ever international bond issuance, highlighting strong investor confidence in both the bank and Africa's long-term economic prospects. The funds were secured through a dual-tranche senior unsecured Eurobond, marking Afreximbank's first US dollar public bond issuance since 2021.

The successful fundraising attracted investors from major financial markets around the world, reinforcing the bank's ability to mobilise international capital to support trade, industrialisation and economic growth across Africa.

Strong Global Investor Demand

The bond offering consisted of two US$750 million tranches. The first has a 5.5-year maturity, ending in January 2032, while the second has a 10-year maturity, maturing in July 2036.

Investor interest was exceptionally strong, with the order book reaching US$3.8 billion, more than double the amount Afreximbank sought to raise. Demand came from investors across the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and the United States, with interest evenly distributed between both bond tranches.

The strong response allowed the bank to improve pricing by 37.5 basis points on each tranche, resulting in final yields of 6.25% for the 5.5-year bond and 7.125% for the 10-year bond.

Supporting Africa's Growth Story

Commenting on the successful transaction, Chandi Mwenebungu, Afreximbank's Managing Director for Treasury and Markets and Group Treasurer, said the strong investor demand reflects continued confidence in both the institution and Africa's economic future.

He said the successful issuance demonstrates that international investors continue to believe in Afreximbank's mission of connecting global capital with opportunities that promote trade, industrialisation and sustainable economic development across the continent. The funds raised will strengthen the bank's ability to finance projects that expand regional trade, support industrial growth and improve economic resilience.

Building on Recent Market Success

The latest Eurobond follows several successful fundraising initiatives by Afreximbank in other international markets. Over the past two years, the bank has issued Samurai bonds in 2024 and 2025 as well as a Panda bond in 2025, broadening its access to global sources of finance. The return to the US dollar bond market marks another important milestone in the bank's funding strategy and demonstrates its continued ability to attract competitive financing from international investors.

Expanding Access to Global Capital

The transaction was coordinated by HSBC Bank plc as Global Coordinator. Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and MUFG Securities EMEA plc served as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

With this record bond issuance, Afreximbank has further strengthened its position in international capital markets while expanding the financial resources available to support Africa's long-term trade, infrastructure and industrial development goals.