Dollar's Resilience Amid Fed Rate Speculations

The U.S. dollar slipped slightly but remained near a one-month high on Tuesday, as traders evaluated the chances of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike this week. This came as fluctuating oil prices offered some respite from inflation concerns. The dollar index, which evaluates the greenback against a basket of currencies, was 0.2% lower at 101.35, following a high of 101.80 in late June.

Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto, noted that traders are preserving liquidity and adding to dollar positions ahead of the Fed's decision. He suggested that any action from the Fed, whether a hike or a hawkish hold, could further bolster the dollar, although speculative positioning remains high.

As central banks around the world prepare for meetings, with the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan expected to maintain current interest rates, attention is also fixed on the yen's decline. Meanwhile, bitcoin saw a decline, falling 2% to $63,493, reflecting ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market.