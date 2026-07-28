FAA Proposes Streamlined Commercial Space License Approvals

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unveiled plans on Tuesday to hasten the approval process for commercial space licenses. The initiative aims to streamline licensing by potentially waiving certain environmental and legal requirements.

According to the FAA, the proposed rule changes could impact the Endangered Species Act, sections of the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, and other statutes governing environmental and natural resources.

The agency's move is designed to simplify and accelerate the commercial space licensing procedures, facilitating faster growth and innovation in the burgeoning space industry.