Senate to Vote on Historic Russian Sanctions Bill as Zelenskiy Visits Capitol

The U.S. Senate plans to vote on comprehensive Russian energy sanctions in memory of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill, backed by President Trump, aims to impose tariffs on nations reliant on Russian oil while including sanctions on Iran. Concerns remain over potential impacts on import costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 23:27 IST
Senate to Vote on Historic Russian Sanctions Bill as Zelenskiy Visits Capitol
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on robust energy sanctions targeting Russia as a tribute to the late Lafayette Senator Lindsey Graham. The legislation coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Capitol Hill.

Senator Graham was a prominent advocate for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. This bill, introduced by Graham, seeks to cut economic ties with Moscow by sanctioning Russian officials and imposing tariffs on countries such as China and India to discourage their reliance on Russian energy.

Although there is wide bipartisan support for the core sanctions, the power granted to President Trump to enforce hefty tariffs raises concerns about elevated import costs. If passed, it would grant Trump the discretion to impose penalties up to 100% on nations heavily investing in Russian energy.

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