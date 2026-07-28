Erdogan's Strategic Energy Alliance with Iraq

Turkey seeks to establish a comprehensive energy partnership with Iraq. Despite the expiration of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline agreement, Turkish President Erdogan is optimistic about future cooperation. TPAO, Turkey's state oil company, acquired a stake in BP's Kirkuk operations, envisioning increased production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 23:36 IST
Erdogan's Strategic Energy Alliance with Iraq
  • Country:
  • Turkey
  • Iraq

President ​Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's intention to forge a comprehensive energy cooperation agreement with Iraq, following talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali ​al-Zaidi in Ankara.

The announcement came during a joint news conference initially expected to feature a deal extending the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline agreement. However, no such deal was finalized at the event. Erdogan outlined plans for Turkey's state-owned oil firm TPAO to operate in the Kirkuk oilfield, utilized by BP. Despite the lapse of the existing pipeline agreement, expiring on Monday, Erdogan expressed eagerness for future collaborations, reinforced by energy accords signed during the event.

In an official statement, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted that TPAO has secured a 15% stake in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk Limited, signaling joint efforts to tap into the vast oil reserves there. BP acknowledged the deal, endorsing the budding partnership with Turkey.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026