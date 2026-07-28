Erdogan's Strategic Energy Alliance with Iraq

President ​Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's intention to forge a comprehensive energy cooperation agreement with Iraq, following talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali ​al-Zaidi in Ankara.

The announcement came during a joint news conference initially expected to feature a deal extending the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline agreement. However, no such deal was finalized at the event. Erdogan outlined plans for Turkey's state-owned oil firm TPAO to operate in the Kirkuk oilfield, utilized by BP. Despite the lapse of the existing pipeline agreement, expiring on Monday, Erdogan expressed eagerness for future collaborations, reinforced by energy accords signed during the event.

In an official statement, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted that TPAO has secured a 15% stake in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk Limited, signaling joint efforts to tap into the vast oil reserves there. BP acknowledged the deal, endorsing the budding partnership with Turkey.