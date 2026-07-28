Erdogan's Strategic Energy Alliance with Iraq
Turkey seeks to establish a comprehensive energy partnership with Iraq. Despite the expiration of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline agreement, Turkish President Erdogan is optimistic about future cooperation. TPAO, Turkey's state oil company, acquired a stake in BP's Kirkuk operations, envisioning increased production capacity.
- Country:
- Turkey
- Iraq
President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's intention to forge a comprehensive energy cooperation agreement with Iraq, following talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara.
The announcement came during a joint news conference initially expected to feature a deal extending the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline agreement. However, no such deal was finalized at the event. Erdogan outlined plans for Turkey's state-owned oil firm TPAO to operate in the Kirkuk oilfield, utilized by BP. Despite the lapse of the existing pipeline agreement, expiring on Monday, Erdogan expressed eagerness for future collaborations, reinforced by energy accords signed during the event.
In an official statement, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted that TPAO has secured a 15% stake in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk Limited, signaling joint efforts to tap into the vast oil reserves there. BP acknowledged the deal, endorsing the budding partnership with Turkey.