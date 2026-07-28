Global Market Shivers as AI Chip Stocks Tumble Amidst Rising Chinese Competition

The Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as global markets showed apprehension toward AI chip stocks amid worries over substantial corporate spending and escalating Chinese competition. Key chip stocks, including Micron, Nvidia, and Intel, experienced sharp declines, adding volatility to the market.

Amid these economic jitters, Roundhill's Memory Exchange Traded Fund dropped 10% to a two-month low. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index also suffered, diving over 20% from its June peak. Tensions heighten as major corporations like Alphabet and Tesla face cash constraints, while China advances in the semiconductor arena.

Despite these concerns, the Dow Jones gained 354.49 points, partly due to Coca-Cola's improved revenue forecasts. However, higher interest rates could further strain AI companies leveraging debt financing. Meanwhile, falling oil prices provided some market relief amidst geopolitical uncertainties.