Oman's Proposal for Hormuz: A New Vision for Strait Management

Oman has put forth a new proposal to Iran, suggesting a regional partnership for managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The suggested model includes voluntary fees, countering Tehran's current policy of establishing control and charging transit fees. This pivotal waterway accounts for about 20% of global oil supply, making its operational stability crucial.

The initiative was presented in Tehran during recent discussions and seeks to emulate the administrative setup of the Strait of Malacca. Under Oman's plan, the management would involve voluntary contributions to cover essential navigation and environmental services. This comes as a response to Iran's actions following U.S. and Israeli strikes that triggered ongoing regional tensions.

Iran desires any peace agreement to permit fee imposition on ships navigating through Hormuz, stipulating coordination with a newly organized Persian Gulf Strait Authority. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Trump expressed contradictory statements on charging transit fees, although American policymakers generally uphold the principle of free passage in international straits.