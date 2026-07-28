Oman's Proposal for Hormuz: A New Vision for Strait Management

Oman has proposed a plan to Iran for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting voluntary fees for transit. This represents a shift from Tehran's control vision, aiming to resolve tensions with the U.S. and ensure shared responsibility in managing the vital maritime artery for oil and goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 20:45 IST
Oman's Proposal for Hormuz: A New Vision for Strait Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman has put forth a new proposal to Iran, suggesting a regional partnership for managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The suggested model includes voluntary fees, countering Tehran's current policy of establishing control and charging transit fees. This pivotal waterway accounts for about 20% of global oil supply, making its operational stability crucial.

The initiative was presented in Tehran during recent discussions and seeks to emulate the administrative setup of the Strait of Malacca. Under Oman's plan, the management would involve voluntary contributions to cover essential navigation and environmental services. This comes as a response to Iran's actions following U.S. and Israeli strikes that triggered ongoing regional tensions.

Iran desires any peace agreement to permit fee imposition on ships navigating through Hormuz, stipulating coordination with a newly organized Persian Gulf Strait Authority. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Trump expressed contradictory statements on charging transit fees, although American policymakers generally uphold the principle of free passage in international straits.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026