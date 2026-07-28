Wildberries Faces Uncertain Future After Drone Attacks

The Russian government's support mechanisms are currently being weighed to aid Wildberries, the country's largest online retailer, following a series of drone attacks. As reported, conversations with state-run banks have begun, focusing on potential financial assistance to stabilize operations.

According to Kremlin sources, while discussions have transpired, no conclusive decision regarding assistance has been reached yet. Wildberries plays a crucial role in the national economic strategy, facilitating growth amidst financial strains due to heightened military expenditures and broader economic slowdowns.

In light of the attacks, Wildberries' operational capacity has faced significant disruption, with about 10% of its warehouses affected. The company is now exploring damages while providing discounts on storage fees to support its sellers. The government is considering various support measures, including loans and tax breaks, though concrete plans remain pending.