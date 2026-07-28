FIFA's $20 Billion Play: Opening Doors to New Investors

FIFA is reportedly planning to sell a significant minority stake in a new commercial entity valued at about $20 billion. The governing body for world soccer is collaborating with bankers at JPMorgan to attract external investors for up to a 20% stake. Thrive Eternal, backed by Thrive Capital, may lead the investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 20:32 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Play: Opening Doors to New Investors
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FIFA is reportedly planning to sell a notable minority stake in a new commercial entity valued at approximately $20 billion, according to a source. The global soccer governing body is teaming up with JPMorgan bankers to secure investments for up to a 20% stake in the venture.

Former Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei is advising on the creation of this FIFA enterprise, although FIFA has yet to comment on these developments. Thrive Eternal, launched by Thrive Capital, is anticipated to be a leading investor through its strategy focused on long-term investments in franchises and cultural institutions.

Thrive Eternal recently acquired a minority stake in Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The investment vehicle, founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, receives advisory from former Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger. These details were initially reported by the Financial Times.

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