Zelenskiy's Office Pushes for Lukashenko Prosecution

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration has formally requested Ukraine's top legal authority to evaluate potential criminal charges against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as disclosed in a public letter on Tuesday.

The Belarus Democratic Forum, an exiled opposition group, had previously appealed to Zelenskiy, urging Ukraine to prosecute Lukashenko for alleged war crimes and complicity in Russia's invasion strategy. Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, allowed Belarus to serve as a strategic launchpad during the Ukraine invasion, further straining relations.

With the potential prosecution, Kyiv aims to bolster Western pressure on Lukashenko, while he continues to negotiate with the U.S. for sanction relief. Despite his assurances that Belarusian troops will not enter the conflict, Lukashenko's support for Moscow, including hosting nuclear missiles, complicates regional dynamics.