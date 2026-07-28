Zelenskiy's Office Pushes for Lukashenko Prosecution

President Zelenskiy's office has urged Ukraine's top prosecutor to consider criminal charges against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This move follows a request by the Belarus Democratic Forum, accusing Lukashenko of war crimes related to Russia's war in Ukraine and the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 20:33 IST
Zelenskiy's Office Pushes for Lukashenko Prosecution
Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration has formally requested Ukraine's top legal authority to evaluate potential criminal charges against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as disclosed in a public letter on Tuesday.

The Belarus Democratic Forum, an exiled opposition group, had previously appealed to Zelenskiy, urging Ukraine to prosecute Lukashenko for alleged war crimes and complicity in Russia's invasion strategy. Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, allowed Belarus to serve as a strategic launchpad during the Ukraine invasion, further straining relations.

With the potential prosecution, Kyiv aims to bolster Western pressure on Lukashenko, while he continues to negotiate with the U.S. for sanction relief. Despite his assurances that Belarusian troops will not enter the conflict, Lukashenko's support for Moscow, including hosting nuclear missiles, complicates regional dynamics.

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