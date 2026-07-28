Tragedy at Sea: MV Barima Ferry Capsizes in Guyana

The captain and two crew of MV Barima ferry in Guyana have been charged with murder following a disaster that killed 73 and left 30 missing. The authorities are investigating the incident, with a commission of inquiry launched by President Ali amid calls for ministerial resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:35 IST
Tragedy at Sea: MV Barima Ferry Capsizes in Guyana
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

The tragic capsize of the MV Barima ferry in Guyana has led to murder charges against its captain and two crew members. The incident resulted in the death of 73 people, while 30 others remain missing.

Captain Kevin Price, along with crew members Rondell Dwayne Roberts and Delon Granderson, appeared in court but were not required to enter pleas. An investigation is underway, led by a commission of inquiry announced by President Irfaan Ali.

The ferry was traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma when it sank, carrying 179 individuals. While the vessel was deemed seaworthy, marijuana was detected in two crew members, raising concerns among opposition lawmakers who demanded the resignation of key ministers.

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